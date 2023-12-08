Adam Ant is set to embark on a 33-date U.S. tour next spring with The English Beat supporting him on all dates. It will mark the English new-wave musician’s first trek across the nation in five years.

Kicking-off at The Pageant in St. Louis on March 21, the tour, titled “ANTMUSIC”, will make stops in a great deal of major cities including Chicago, Detroit, Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Dallas, New Orleans, Dallas, Las Vegas, Seattle, and more before concluding in Phoenix at Celebrity Theatre on May 10.

Those willing to see Ant on stage play can also catch him on May 11, just the day after his tour wraps, at Cruel World Festival which will take place at the Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Ant launched his musical journey in 1977 in the band Bazooka Joe, and he formed the Adam and the Ants band shortly after in 1979, with their debut album Dirk Wears White Sox reaching No. 1 on the UK Independent Albums Chart. Ahead of his solo career in 1982, Adam and the Ants dropped three studio albums garnering great success in the charts with hit singles, number-one selling album, and the Brit Awards.

Ant began his solo career in 1982 with his debut record, Friend or Foe, and released his latest album in 2013, titled Adam Ant Is the Blueblack Hussar in Marrying the Gunner’s Daughter.

Ant last embarked on North American tour in 2019 fall with the “Friend or Foe” tour. The following year, another North American tour was planned, but set to be rescheduled for 2021 then 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only to be scrapped eventually. The 2024 “ANTMUSIC” tour will hopefully break this string of mishap.

Adam Ant with Special Guests The English Beat – 2024 Tour Dates

March 21, St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

March 22, Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

March 23, Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater Minneapolis

March 25, Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater

March 26, Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

March 27, Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

March 29, Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

March 30, Akron, OH – Goodyear Theater

April 1, Boston, MA – The Wilbur

April 2, Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall

April 3, New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre New Jersey

April 5, Patchogue, NY – The Patchogue Theater

April 6, Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino

April 7, New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

April 9, Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

April 10, Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

April 12, Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

April 13, Pelham, TN – The Caverns

April 14, Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

April 16, Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

April 17, San Antonio, TX – Charline McCombs Empire Theatre

April 19, New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

April 20, Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

April 21, Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

April 23, Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

April 24, Albuquerque, NM – Revel

April 26, Las Vegas, NV – Virgin Hotel + Casino

May 2, Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

May 3, Salem, OR – Elsinore Theatre

May 5, Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater

May 6, Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

May 8, Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center

May 10, Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre

Last Updated on December 8, 2023