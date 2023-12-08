Adam Ant is set to embark on a 33-date U.S. tour next spring with The English Beat supporting him on all dates. It will mark the English new-wave musician’s first trek across the nation in five years.
Kicking-off at The Pageant in St. Louis on March 21, the tour, titled “ANTMUSIC”, will make stops in a great deal of major cities including Chicago, Detroit, Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Dallas, New Orleans, Dallas, Las Vegas, Seattle, and more before concluding in Phoenix at Celebrity Theatre on May 10.
Those willing to see Ant on stage play can also catch him on May 11, just the day after his tour wraps, at Cruel World Festival which will take place at the Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
Ant launched his musical journey in 1977 in the band Bazooka Joe, and he formed the Adam and the Ants band shortly after in 1979, with their debut album Dirk Wears White Sox reaching No. 1 on the UK Independent Albums Chart. Ahead of his solo career in 1982, Adam and the Ants dropped three studio albums garnering great success in the charts with hit singles, number-one selling album, and the Brit Awards.
Ant began his solo career in 1982 with his debut record, Friend or Foe, and released his latest album in 2013, titled Adam Ant Is the Blueblack Hussar in Marrying the Gunner’s Daughter.
Ant last embarked on North American tour in 2019 fall with the “Friend or Foe” tour. The following year, another North American tour was planned, but set to be rescheduled for 2021 then 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only to be scrapped eventually. The 2024 “ANTMUSIC” tour will hopefully break this string of mishap.
Fans of Adam Ant can obtain tickets for “ANTMUSIC” tour via MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
Adam Ant with Special Guests The English Beat – 2024 Tour Dates
March 21, St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
March 22, Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
March 23, Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater Minneapolis
March 25, Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater
March 26, Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre
March 27, Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
March 29, Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
March 30, Akron, OH – Goodyear Theater
April 1, Boston, MA – The Wilbur
April 2, Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall
April 3, New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre New Jersey
April 5, Patchogue, NY – The Patchogue Theater
April 6, Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino
April 7, New York, NY – Palladium Times Square
April 9, Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre
April 10, Washington, DC – Warner Theatre
April 12, Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center
April 13, Pelham, TN – The Caverns
April 14, Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
April 16, Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre
April 17, San Antonio, TX – Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
April 19, New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore
April 20, Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
April 21, Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater
April 23, Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre
April 24, Albuquerque, NM – Revel
April 26, Las Vegas, NV – Virgin Hotel + Casino
May 2, Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
May 3, Salem, OR – Elsinore Theatre
May 5, Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater
May 6, Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
May 8, Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center
May 10, Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre
