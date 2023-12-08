The legendary Hank Williams Jr. has unveiled plans for his 2024 U.S. tour, set to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the artist’s hit album and single, “Family Tradition.”

The “Your Cheatin’ Heart” singer isn’t hitting the road alone – joining him on select dates will be Whiskey Myers, Neal McCoy, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Charley Crockett, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, and Old Crow Medicine Show.

The 13-city tour is scheduled to kick off on Friday, April 5, at The Legacy Arena at The BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama. Other stops include Raleigh, Hartford, Mansfield, Charlotte, Virginia Beach, and Syracuse before wrapping up at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Saturday, September 14.

Tickets go on sale December 8 at 10 a.m. local time. To purchase your Hank Williams Jr. concert tickets, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of Hank Williams Jr. 2024 tour dates can be found below:

HANK WILLIAMS JR. 2024 TOUR DATES

4/5/2024 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

4/20/2024 – Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena

5/17/2024 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

5/18/2024 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

6/7/2024 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

6/8/2024 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

6/21/2024 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

6/22/2024 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/9/2024 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

8/10/2024 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

8/23/2024 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

8/24/2024 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

9/14/2024 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Last Updated on December 8, 2023