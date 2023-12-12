The highly-acclaimed Tony Award-winning production “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” will bring the magical world of Hogwarts to theaters across the U.S. and Canada for a tour next fall.

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” which currently runs on Broadway at the Lyric Theatre, is set to launch its national tour at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre with an opening night scheduled for September 26, 2024. The show will run for a 21-week engagement through February 1, 2025. Casting, as well as additional tour dates across North America, will be announced at a later date.

Producers Sonia Freidman and Colin Callender noted that “developing a first-class touring production” of the show has “long been an ambition of ours.”

“We are delighted that our wonderful and deeply gifted creative team have found a way to make it possible to bring the magic, spectacle, and thrills of our astonishing show to audiences across North America, and we can’t wait for audiences to see it,” the pair said in a statement.

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” based on the story by J.K. Rowling, takes place 19 years after the end of the last book in the Harry Potter series: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.” Harry’s son, Albus, befriends Scorpius Malfoy, the son of his father’s rival, Draco. Both boys enter a journey where they’re met with the power to change the past — and future — forever.

Since its debut on Broadway in 2018, the show has received high praise; Forbes described the production as “one of the most defining pop culture events of the decade.” Currently, the show runs eight times a week on Broadway and this year, it broke its own record for the highest weekly gross by a non-musical play in Broadway history, bringing in over $2.6 million in one week.

Sign up to hear news about future “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’s” North American tour dates here. Muggles can score tickets to the Broadway play via HarryPotterthePlay.com or via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Last Updated on December 12, 2023