The 24th Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival has released its lineup for 2024. Scheduled to take place from May 24 to May 27 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, the festival will include a mix of punk rock legends and newcomers, including headliners Devo, Madness, and Descendents.

Taking the stage for the first time at Punk Rock Bowling are Billy Bragg, Gogol Bordello, Rocket From the Crypt, The Chats, Gorilla Biscuits, Quicksand, Destroy Boys, 999, Scowl, Bratmobile, Snooper, and Cosmic Psychos. Returning bands Lagwagon, Stiff Little Fingers, The Subhumans, The English Beat, 7 Seconds, Skatalites, and Bad Cop/Bad Cop, are also set to reclaim the spotlight.

“The festival goes beyond the musical realm. Attendees can enjoy vibrant pool parties, try their luck at gambling, and partake in the excitement of the thrilling bowling tournament,” festival organizers said in a statement. :Further, an array of club shows will be announced at the beginning of the new year, ensuring a chaotic symphony for all festival-goers.”

A full list of performers can be found below:

To purchase tickets to the upcoming festival, check out the Punk Rock Bowling official website. Or, fans can visit StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Last Updated on December 18, 2023