Studio 54 is gearing up to host the one-night-only engagement of Alan Cumming’s solo show, “Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age,” on March 11. Following its successful run in London’s West End, Cumming is expected to bring his unique blend of cabaret and personal reflection to Broadway.

The central theme of the show revolves around the question: “What exactly is acting your age?” Cumming shared his thoughts on the matter, revealing the contradictory nature of societal expectations.

“I’m constantly told that I am child-like or puckish, and yet at the same time I’m also called a silver fox and a daddy,” Cumming said. “I think we all get really mixed messages about aging.”

Cumming’s Broadway career includes performances such as playing the Emcee in two productions of “Cabaret” in 1998 and 2014, the latter earning him a Tony Award. He has also graced the Broadway stage in productions like “Threepenny Opera” and a solo adaptation of “Macbeth.” Cumming’s multifaceted talent extends beyond acting; he won a Tony Award for producing “A Strange Loop” and currently hosts the reality show “The Traitors” on NBC.

| READ: From Club to Theatre: New York City’s Limelight |

“The cabaret genre and Studio 54 are both utterly defining parts of my life and career. So, to be able to combine the two—taking my latest show to this beautiful and iconic venue—is a dream come true and a coming home wrapped up in one. And where better to discuss not acting your age than the home of hedonism and bacchanalia?” Cummings expressed in a statement.

Tickets for “Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age” are now on sale at CriterionTicketing.com. Fans can also head over to MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”