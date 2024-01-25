Critically acclaimed K-Pop sensation ITZY is set to conquer the global stage once again with their second world tour “Born to Be.” The South Korean girl group is scheduled to perform across 18 countries in Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Europe, and North America during the spring and summer of 2024, kicking-off their world tour with back-to-back shows on February 24 and February 25 in Seoul at Jamsil Indoor Stadium.

ITZY will make their way to North America on June 6, where they are scheduled to perform in Seattle at the Wamu Theater. From there, they will visit cities such as Oakland, Los Angeles, Sugarland, Irving, Atlanta, Fairfax, Newark, and Chicago before wrapping up the leg on June 28 at The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort in Toronto.

Known for their bold and trend-setting style, ITZY has become a symbol of girl power, inspiring fans worldwide with hits such as “Dalla Dalla” and “Wannabe.” The tour comes on the heels of ITZY’s latest mini-album, Born to Be, which follows their previous album, Kill My Doubt.

Fans in North America can mark their calendars for the general on-sale of tickets beginning on Friday, February 2, at 3 p.m. local time via Live Nation. Fans can also secure their tickets through Stubhub.

A complete list of cities and dates can be found below: