Electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk are set to make their return to North America with a nine-show residency in Los Angeles.

The German band, founded in 1970 by Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider, has announced a special series of performances at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, presented in collaboration with the Los Angeles Philharmonic. This residency marks Kraftwerk’s first return to North America since their 2022 3D show run.

This residency, scheduled from May 21 to 30, will showcase Kraftwerk’s extensive catalog, spanning five decades. The announcement comes in celebration of the 50th anniversary of their album Autobahn. Kraftwerk uses a unique blend of electronic experimentation, revolutionary soundscapes, and pioneering use of technology, including robotics, synthetic voices, and computerized rhythms.

Each of the nine shows will feature Kraftwerk playing one of their classic albums, allowing fans to experience the evolution of the band’s sound. The journey through time will include performances of seminal works such as “Autobahn,” “Radio-Activity,” and the acclaimed “Trans Europe Express.” The final show is expected to cover the full spectrum of Kraftwerk’s work.

For your chance to score tickets to Kraftwerk’s Los Angeles residency, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”