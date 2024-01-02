Mac Sabbath, the McDonald’s-themed Black Sabbath tribute band, has unveiled plans for an early 2024 West Coast Tour. The news comes on the heels of their recent fall U.S. tour and will feature performances from The Darts.

The “Save Room for Desert” tour — aptly titled as they’re set to play a round of shows out west — will kick-off on January 17 in Pioneertown, California, followed by stops in Flagstaff, Arizona, on January 19, Tucson on January 20, and a grand finale in Las Vegas on January 21.

Mac Sabbath, a band that has earned a seal of approval from Ozzy Osbourne himself, has become renowned for their blend of parody and homage. Their performances feature reimagining’s of classic Black Sabbath tracks with lyrics modified to reflect the world of food, such as “Sweet Beef” (a play on “Sweet Leaf”), “Frying Pan” (transforming “Iron Man”), and “Pair-a-Buns” (a quirky take on “Paranoid”).

Beyond their McDonald’s-themed renditions of Black Sabbath hits, Mac Sabbath also puts their own twists on songs from other legendary bands such as KISS and Motörhead.

For fans looking to secure their tickets, head to Mac Sabbath’s official website or visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Save Room for Desert 2024 Tour Dates

January 17 – Pioneertown CA | Pappy and Harriet’s

January 19 – Flagstaff, AZ | Orpheum Theater

January 20 – Tucson AZ | Rialto Theatre

January 21– Las Vegas, NV | The Portal Inside AREA 15

Last Updated on January 2, 2024