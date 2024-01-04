In a move that is set to redefine the landscape of women’s professional soccer, the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) witnessed the record sale of the Portland Thorns for a staggering $63 million. This transaction not only marks a significant milestone for the Thorns but also creates a new benchmark for the acquisition of NWSL clubs, highlighting the growing prominence and value of women’s soccer in the sports industry.

The Thorns have been acquired by business moguls Lisa Bhathal Merage and her brother, Alex Bhathal, from Merrit Paulson, who has been at the helm of the women’s team since 2013. Paulson, also the founder of the Portland Timbers in Major League Soccer (MLS), will retain ownership of the Timbers, recently valued at an impressive $650 million by Forbes.

The Bhathal family, known for their ventures through RAJ Capital, formed in 2016, is set to bring the Thorns under the RAJ Sports banner. The Bhathals are no strangers to sports ownership, being minority owners of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings and the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

The NWSL, recognizing the significance of this record-breaking sale, has now set a new standard for club valuations. Incoming ownership groups paid the previous record of $53 million for NWSL acquisitions for expansion franchises in Boston and the Bay Area, poised to play this year. Last year, the Chicago Red Stars were sold for $35.5 million, further emphasizing the upward trajectory of NWSL franchise valuations.

