While the Texas Longhorns didn’t make it to the College Football Playoffs national championship, they certainly made their mark this season in the NCAA.

The Longhorns scored a spot in the playoffs this season, however, during the Sugar Bowl, the Washington Huskies defeated the Longhorns 37-31. The Michigan Wolverines went on the win the championship title, defeating the Huskies.

According to USA Today, the Longhorns brought-in a whopping $271 million in operating revenue during the 2023 fiscal year, marking a $32 million increase from the previous year’s revenue. That number also reflects an increase from the previous NCAA high by Ohio State in 2022, bringing-in $251.6 million. During this past season, the Longhorns opened a $375 million basketball arena, and the team scored a spot in the Elite Eight of the men’s NCAA Tournament.

While the $271 million is staggering, it doesn’t reflect all of the Longhorns’ earnings in 2023; the time period ended on June 30, 2023 and does not include revenue from the Big 12 Championship nor the team’s playoff appearance. That number is only expected to rise, as this summer they will head to the newly-created SEC. During that change, the Longhorns and Oklahoma are expected to see an increased media rights revenue of $20 million.