Broadway is getting ready to say goodbye to “A Beautiful Noise” as the Neil Diamond bio-musical prepares to take its final bow on June 30 at the Broadhurst Theatre. Since its opening in 2022, the production would have played 35 previews and 657 regular performances on the closing date.

The musical offers a glimpse into the Grammy Award-winning musician’s career, showcasing his evolution as an artist and the impact of his music. The show features a lineup of songs penned or co-written by Diamond, with orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer.

“Everyone at A Beautiful Noise is proud to say that we had a small hand in telling his inspiring life story on Broadway and sharing in that jubilation with our audiences,” producer Ken Davenport said in a statement. “As the North American tour prepares to launch this fall, I look forward to A Beautiful Noise spreading the love to countless others.”

The current cast features Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond, Amber Ardolino as Marcia Murphey, Shirine Babb as Doctor, Becky Gulsvig as Jaye Posner, and Ellie Greenwich as Rose Diamond, among others.

Behind the scenes, the creative team includes choreography by Steven Hoggett, set design by David Rockwell and costume designer Emilio Sosa.

As “A Beautiful Noise” prepares to conclude its Broadway run, it looks ahead to its multi-year national tour set to launch in the fall of 2024 at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence. The musical is slated to stop in over 25 cities, including the Blumenthal Performing Arts in Charlotte. The complete itinerary and cast details will be announced in the near future.

