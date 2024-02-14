Comedian, writer, host, and producer Daniel Tosh is hitting the road this year for a round of tour dates.

“Daniel Tosh Live” will stop in nine cities throughout 2024, kicking things off in Wheatland, California on April 12. From there, he’ll appear in Fresno, Santa Rosa, and Las Vegas before criss-crossing the U.S. to play in Louisville. He’ll appear at venues like Indianapolis’ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre, Firekeepers Casino in Battle Creek, Detroit’s Fox Theatre, and Mershon Auditorium in Columbus before wrapping-up at Las Vegas’ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan on November 16.

An artist presale began Wednesday, February 14 at 10 a.m. local time, and various presales will run throughout the remainder of the week ahead of a general on sale Friday, February 16 at 10 a.m. PT via Tosh’s official website. Fans can also score tickets from secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Tosh, who arrived on the comedy scene in the early 2000s, dropped his album True Stories I Made Up in 2005 via Comedy Central. From there, he dropped three hour-long specials for the network, including 2007’s Completely Serious, Happy Thoughts in 2011, and 2016’s People Pleaser. From 2009 to 2020, he hosted “Tosh.0” on Comedy Central, becoming the longest-running show on the network and the most watched show by men from 18-34 on cable television.

He’s currently hosting a podcast dubbed the “Tosh Show” for iHeartMedia.

Find Tosh’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Daniel Tosh Live Tour Dates 2024

Fri Apr 12 — Wheatland, CA — Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Sat Apr 13 — Santa Rosa, CA — Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Sat Apr 20 — Fresno, CA — Saroyan Theatre

Sat May 18 — Las Vegas, NV — The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

Wed Jun 12 — Louisville, KY — The Louisville Palace

Thu Jun 13 — Indianapolis, IN — Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Fri Jun 14 — Battle Creek, MI — Firekeepers Casino

Sat Jun 15 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre

Sun Jun 16 — Columbus, OH — Mershon Auditorium

Sat Sep 07 — Las Vegas, NV — The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

Sat Nov 16 — Las Vegas, NV — The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan