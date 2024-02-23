Anticipation is building for the upcoming SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament, set to begin on March 6 at the Bon Secours Arena for the second consecutive year. However, for some avid supporters of the Gamecocks, this excitement quickly turned to frustration and confusion due to unexpected ticket cancellations.

Reports emerged indicating that a number of tickets were mistakenly made available to the public, only to be retracted – leaving fans disappointed.

The SEC Ticket Office acknowledged the issue, attributing the cancellations to unforeseen circumstances where tickets not intended for public sale were erroneously made available. Assurances of refunds were provided, yet for fans, the priority remains securing their coveted tickets to witness the tournament firsthand.

A statement from the SEC Ticket Office said:

“The Southeastern Conference is aware of the issue related to refunded tickets for the 2024 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament. Due to unforeseen circumstances, tickets that were not intended to be available were made available on the Bon Secours Ticket Office website for single session sale for a brief period of time. The SEC and Bon Secours Wellness Arena are currently working to develop an alternate resolution for fans who were impacted by these circumstances.”

Lance Grantham, Senior Associate/AD for Ticketing and Parking at USC, shed light on the ticket allocation process, emphasizing the fairness and transparency maintained by the university. However, despite efforts to prioritize loyal supporters through the Gamecock Club Priority Points system, the recent ticket debacle has highlighted a need for improved communication and resolution for affected fans.

As discussions continue between the SEC and the Bon Secours Wellness Arena to rectify the situation and explore alternative solutions, fans remain hopeful for a resolution that ensures their access to the tournament.