Tim Robinson is hitting the road for a live tour across the United States. Fresh off his Emmy wins, Robinson’s tour is set to feature 10 dates.

The tour is scheduled to start on April 2 at New York City’s Beacon Theatre. He is set to make stops in Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, Houston, Fort Worth, Phoenix, San Diego, and San Francisco before wrapping-up on May 11 at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre.

The “I Think You Should Leave” tour is scheduled to have special guests such as co-creator Zach Kanin, along with other surprise guests yet to be announced.

Robinson’s Emmy wins last month, including Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series and Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama, or Variety Series, serve as a testament to his talent and the widespread acclaim of “I Think You Should Leave.” This isn’t the first time Robinson has been recognized for his comedic talents; he previously took home an Emmy in 2022 for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series.

To secure your tickets to “I Think You Should Leave” tour, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Tim Robinson “I Think You Should Leave” 2024 Tour Dates

04/02 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

04/04 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

04/05 – Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

04/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/19 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

04/20 – Fort Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Auditorium

05/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

05/02 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Ope Air Theatre

05/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

05/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre