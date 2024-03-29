The Oakland Athletics, a Major League Baseball team, has taken a significant step towards its relocation plans to Las Vegas with a partnership with Legends, a premium experience company.

Legends is set to provide services including strategic consulting, product design and development consultation, and execution for premium and suite sales. The partnership marks a pivotal moment in the A’s journey towards establishing a formidable presence in Las Vegas.

The appointment of Legends follows the A’s recent collaboration with Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) and HNTB and the unveiling of the official design concept for their new ballpark on the Strip.

The proposed ballpark, boasting a capacity of 33,000 and a price tag of $1.5 billion, aims to redefine the stadium experience – designed to integrate seamlessly with the atmosphere of the Las Vegas Strip and offer a tiered layout that brings fans closer to the action.

“We are excited to embark on this long-term partnership that will lead to the opening of our transformational ballpark in Las Vegas,” remarked A’s president, Dave Kaval. “Legends’ extensive industry experience and intricate knowledge of the local market will help us create products that meet the needs of our fans while building a successful ballpark experience.”

“From the moment we started working with Dave and his team on our initial feasibility study, there has been alignment in our data-driven approach in optimizing design and marketing strategy,” Mike Ondrejko, president of global sales at Legends, stated.

While the A’s prepare to say goodbye to their current home at the Oakland Coliseum after the 2024 season, the timeline for the construction of their new ballpark in Las Vegas is set to begin in April 2025, with completion slated for January 2028.