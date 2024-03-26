This past year marked a record-setting season for the Buffalo Bills, driving-up demand with plans of a new stadium underway. Now, ticket holders are lashing out at the exorbitant prices, saying they’re driving-out longtime fans.

According to the team, ticket prices will rise by an average of 10%. General admission packages are going for an average of $1,146 for a 10-game package (two preseason and eight regular season), while club packages will cost an average price of $3,180. Single-game tickets are reportedly costing fans 77% more than the season ticket cost.

In particular, Personal Seat License (PSL) holders are feeling the burn. One PSL holder, Joseph Lombardo, told the local Buffalo news station WGRZ that he was contacted by representatives of the Bill Experience to discuss his season tickets and PSLs at the stadium. Currently, he has eight season tickets in the M&T Bank Suite at Highmark Stadium — aimed to provide a club experience to a wider audience — which is shared by dozens of other small business owners and non-profit organizations.

To his surprise, Lombardo was told that his eight season tickets — which costs him $24,000/season — will now cost a staggering $400,000.

This is a price jump to $50,000 per seat license.

“I was totally shocked,” Lombardo said. “Their fees are compared to Las Vegas and Los Angeles, we don’t have the economy to afford tickets like that.”

Lombardo isn’t alone; currently, there is a Facebook group with more than 1,000 members. In the group, Bills fans talk about the offers they’ve received from the team for PSLs.

According to reports, season-ticket holders have learned that their PSLs will cost anywhere from $15,000 to $50,000 per seat for suites and club seats. At this time, general admission season-ticket holders have yet to learn the price of their PSLs.

One fan, Melissa Taylor, told Buffalo News that the team had season tickets for 56 years. However, now she learned that the PSLs for her seats will cost $20,000 each for the new venue, set to open in 2026.

“It was heartbreaking,” she told the publication. “I walked out of there thinking, ‘Do I just have two seasons left?’”

Other fans took to social media to express their frustration:

How can you justify these PSL’s for Bills fan when NYS already funded a majority of the stadium.#PSL #PegulaStadiumLoan — alex 🖤 (@_PrimeAlex) March 26, 2024

So they want us to pay 20% down at our appointment, initiate PSL payments immediately (and if interest/10y holy shit…) and also pay for our current seats for the next 2 years?! Regardless of where you sit for most people this is an insane ask. #BillsMafia https://t.co/rtIMBED77Q — Bruins_Billsmafia_17 (@17bruins_bills) March 21, 2024

😵‍💫😳the pricing on PSL ARE CRAZY. God bless Bills Mafia 😢 — L Culver Sherk mafia (@LacsherkLori) March 20, 2024

@BuffaloBills: Have heard prelim PSL info now via 2 fellow STH’s, though rumor to me so far. In what room was it decided that 5-digit lower bowl PSL values would fly among #Bills fans and WNY? This likely prices out the essence and energy of #BillsMafia, myself included. pic.twitter.com/zWJ3kk588G — Ｄａｎｉｅｌ Ｗａｌｅ (@dpwale) March 19, 2024

A spokesperson for county executive Mark Poloncarz told WGRZ that the county executive “expressed his disappointment to the Bills and Legends representatives last week during a tour of the new Stadium Experience, regarding their failure to publicly release the PSL prices.”

“For the record, the county has not been provided any prices/costs regarding the PSLs because we are not a party to the PSL agreement, as the county is out of the football business once the new stadium opens up,” Poloncarz said. “We are discussing the matter with the state at this time.”

According to the Bills’ vice president of ticket sales and service Chris Colleary, the rising number of sales shows the team’s growing fan base and higher demand.

“It’s really just amazing and a true testament of how great our fans are,” Colleary told Buffalo News.

Current season ticket holders can see their 2024 invoices right now in account manager on the Bills’ website. Fans are also able to book appointments to view the team’s Stadium Experience venue at the Walker Center in Williamsville, which is set to open in March. With an appointment, season ticket holders can take an interactive sneak peek of the new Highmark Stadium — which will host its first game in fall 2026 — and are able to book seats at the venue online. A stadium representative will reach out to season ticket holders directly.

The Bills will have 8 regular season home games and two home preseason games during the 2024 season.