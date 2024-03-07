Chris Brown announced his upcoming “11:11 Tour,” which bears the same title with his latest album. The R&B powerhouse will head to 26 cities across North America throughout his trek, with emerging R&B artists Ayra Starr and Muni Long joining him on select dates.

The “11:11 Tour” kicks-off June 5 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, and visits Chicago, Brooklyn, Toronto, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, Seattle, Vancouver, Las Vegas and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles with two overlapping nights at Crypto.com Arena on August 6 and 7.

Pre-sale tickets went on sale on Wednesday, March 6, and a general on sale begins Monday, March 11 at 10 a.m. local time with the password SENSATIONAL via Brown’s official website. R&B and dance enthusiasts can also visit secondary marketplaces like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

11:11 was released in November 2023, bringing together R&B, pop, Afrobeats and dancehall. It marks the 11th studio album of the productive musician with the “Summer Too Hot” track earning a nomination at this year’s Grammy Awards. Following its release, 11:11 debuted at number nine on the US Billboard 200, making it his 12th consecutive top-ten album in the country.

See his full tour schedule below:

Chris Brown Tour Dates

^with Arya Starr | *with Muni Long | +special guest TBD

Wed Jun 05 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena^

Fri Jun 07 | Chicago, IL | United Center^

Mon Jun 10 | Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena^

Wed Jun 12 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center^

Fri Jun 14 | Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena^

Sun Jun 16 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center^

Thu Jun 20 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre^

Sat Jun 22 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena^

Wed Jun 26 | Boston, MA | TD Garden*

Sat Jun 29 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center+

Sun Jun 30 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena+

Wed Jul 03 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena*

Fri Jul 05 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena*

Tue Jul 09 | Hampton, VA | Hampton Coliseum*

Thu Jul 11 | Birmingham, AL | The Legacy Arena at the BJCC*

Tue Jul 16 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center*

Wed Jul 17 | Austin, TX | Moody Center*

Fri Jul 19 | Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena*

Tue Jul 23 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena*

Fri Jul 26 | Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena*

Sat Jul 27 | Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena*

Tue Jul 30 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center*

Wed Jul 31 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena*

Sat Aug 03 | Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena*

Sun Aug 04 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center*

Tue Aug 06 | Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena*

Wed Aug 07 | Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena*