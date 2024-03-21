The Off-Broadway sensation “Titanìque” is about to get a new leading lady, Dee Roscioli. Renowned for her roles in “Wicked” and “The Cher Show,” Roscioli is set to take the stage as Céline Dion in this irreverent parody of the film Titanic.

Originally staged at the Asylum Theatre, “Titanìque” found a new home at the Daryl Roth Theatre, where it continues to draw crowds – with performances scheduled through January 12, 2025. Roscioli will assume the role of Dion starting April 3. She will succeed Nicole Parker, who has portrayed the singer since opening night – her final performance is slated for March 31.

“Titanìque” takes on the tragic love story aboard the Titanic, where Dion (Roscioli) guides audiences through the Titanic Museum and offers her own interpretation of the events surrounding Jack and Rose while singing hits such as “My Heart Will Go On” and “To Love You More.”

The cast of “Titanìque” includes Lindsay Heather Pearce as Rose and Michael Williams as Jack. Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli are at the helm as co-writers, and Tye Blue as director.

Behind the scenes, the creative team includes Nicholas Connell on music supervision, Ellenore Scott’s choreography, scenic design by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher and costume design by Alejo Vietti.

