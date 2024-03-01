Nigeria has quickly become a growing music hub in Africa, and now, the country will receive its first-ever dedicated arena to host music and sporting events.

Afrobeats are topping the charts, with Burna Boy and Wizkid paving the way for more artists to come. Amid the rise in music and a population of 220 million, Persianas Group, Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, Oak View Group, and Live Nation have teamed-up to bring a 12,000-capacity, $100 million venue to Lagos.

“Nigerian artists are some of the most influential in the world right now and yet they have nowhere to play in their home market,” Oak View Group Chairman and CEO, Tim Leiweke said in a statement. “We want to change that.”

The venue, which will sit on Victoria’s Island, is set to host over 200 events per year, including concerts, basketball games, UFC fights, boxing matches, WWE shows, and more. Additionally, it is expected to create over 1,500 direct and indirect jobs.

“I am excited to hear that work has now started on building the Arena in Lagos,” Nigerian artist Davido said in a press release. “This is something that has been missing in the entertainment landscape in Nigeria for a very long time. Building an Arena in Nigeria means that artists like me will be able to deliver world class performances at home to our fans who have supported us through the years.”

Construction has officially begun, and the venue is expected to complete construction by December 2025.