Two people were found guilty in the U.K. for their involvement in a ticket touting firm where they sold £6.5 million worth of tickets.

According to The Guardian, Lynda Chenery, 51, and Mark Woods, 60, were found guilty of three counts of fraudulent trading by a Leeds crowd court this week. The charges stem from their involvement with Norfolk-based TQ Tickets Ltd. Prosecutors for National Trading Standards (NTS) told the trial TQ Ticket, run by Maria Chenery-Woods – the sister of Chenery and the wife of Woods – reportedly used multiple identities to buy tickets to big-name artists like Ed Sheeran, Little Mix, Lady Gaga and Liam Gallagher. Some of the identities were deemed fake.

The trial found that the pair bought tickets via Ticketmaster and resold to various ticketing sites including Viagogo and StubHub, as well as the now-defunct Ticketmaster sites Get Me In! and Seatwave.

Chenery-Woods, 54, and Paul Douglas, 56, previously pleaded guilty to the fraudulent trading. Now, the four are set to be sentenced at a later date.

“I hope this prosecution supports progress towards a step-change in the secondary ticketing market, making it easier and safer for consumers buying tickets in future,” NTS chair Lord Michael Bichard said in a statement.