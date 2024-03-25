South Korean-based Japanese girl band XG will embark on their debut world tour, titled “The First Howl,” beginning in May. The trek will feature stops across Asia, North America, and Europe.

The band teased their upcoming first-ever global trek on March 18, the day of the second anniversary of their debut album, via a livestream on Instagram and their official fan club “ALPHAZ.”

“We decided on this title because we want to meet with our fans (collectively called ALPHAZ) from all over the world and resonate with you through this world tour,” the group said. “We have concerts planned for regions other than the ones announced today, so please look forward to them.”

“There are still so many things we want to do as XG, so we hope to make them come true with ALPHAZ and go to space together!” they added.

The “First Howl Tour” kicks-off in Japan with a two-night show in Osaka on May 18 and 19 at the Osaka-jo Hall, followed by gigs in Yokohama on May 25 and 26 at K Arena Yokohama. XG will tour across Asia throughout May in Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Seoul, Taipei, Bangkok and Manila. The exact dates for the rest of the tour’s Asia leg will be announced at a later date.

XG fans in North America will be able to see the band perform in their hometown or the nearest town in October, and those in Europe will have to make XG concert plans for November. Stay alert for the band’s tour schedule for North American and European round.

Consisting of seven members – Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Juria, Cocona, Maya, and Harvey – XG dropped their debut single “Tippy Toes” in March 2022. The same year in June, they delivered their second all English-language single titled “Mascara.” Earlier in 2023, their third single “Shooting Star” dropped, along with its music video and an additional song, “Left Right.” These were followed by their debut EP, New DNA, and several more singles, making XG the first female Japanese artist and the first Japanese group to enter the Mediabase US Radio Top 40.

More information regarding the dates, venues and ticket sales will be revealed soon.

XG’s 2024 ‘The First Howl’ World Tour Dates

May 2024

18: Osaka, Japan, Osaka-Jo Hall

19: Osaka, Japan, Osaka-Jo Hall

25: Yokohama, Japan, K-Arena Yokohama

26: Yokohama, Japan, K-Arena Yokohama

TBA: Bangkok, Thailand

TBA: Seoul, South Korea

TBA: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

TBA: Singapore, Singapore

TBA: Manila, the Phillippines

TBA: Taipei, Taiwan

October 2024

TBA: North America

November 2024

TBA: Europe