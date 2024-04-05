AEW’s Double or Nothing is coming-up next month, and already, reports show ticket prices are soaring.

The event, set to take place on Sunday, May 26 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, follows AEW’s Dynasty and Collision. Tickets for Double or Nothing went on sale last week, and according to the ticket sales tracker WrestleTix, 4,905 tickets were already sold, with 2,005 available in the current setup of 6,910 seats.

There are 54 days ahead of the event, though there is potential for more tickets to be released in the coming weeks amid high demand.

🎲 One of the biggest #AEW events of the year, Double or Nothing LIVE on PPV is returning to the @MGMGrand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 26th! Tickets for #AEWDoN are on SALE NOW!

AEW is currently on a momentum; earlier this year, the wrestling company drew a massive following for Sting’s final match during Revolution, bringing-in a sold-out crowd of 16,118 fans and grossing more than $1 million in ticket sales.