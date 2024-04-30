Slipknot’s Knotfest is returning to the band’s hometown of Des Moines, Iowa for a day of head-banging this September in honor of their 25th anniversary.

The fest, slated for September 21 at Water Works Park, will feature the masked metalheads of Slipknot headlining the day. Rammstein’s Till Lindemann, Knocked Loose, GWAR, Poison the Well, and Hatebreed will also perform throughout the day, with. Vended, Dying Wish, ZULU, Twin Temple, Holy Wars, Wollen Teeth, and Spine and Dose rounding-out the bill.

Throughout the day, Slipknot will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their self-titled 1999 album. Fans can also check out a Knotfest museum, which features a “jaw-dropping collection of artifacts from the band’s history.” The festival follows news of Slipknot’s 25th anniversary shows this year; the group just announced gigs in Mexico this November, followed by shows throughout Europe and the U.K. in December.

Knotfest presale tickets are available starting April 30 at 10 a.m. CT, followed by a general on sale Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. C.T. Find various ticketing options, as well as Knotfest’s lineup, below:

Knotfest Tickets 2024

Knotfest tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)

Knotfest tickets at Knotfest Official Site

Knotfest tickets at StubHub

Knotfest tickets at Vivid Seats

Knotfest tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership with code TICKETNEWS