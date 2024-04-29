Slipknot officially added two more shows to their 2024 tour in honor of their 25-year anniversary.

The iconic metal group dropped news of the tour last year, which will stop in various cities throughout Europe and the U.K. in December. Now, the band revealed their itinerary will include two performances in Mexico — one in Guadalajara on November 8 and another in Mexico City on November 9. This will also mark their first-ever headlining show in Mexico City.

Slipknot is also set to perform in the U.S. next month, where they’ll headline Daytona Beach’s Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus. The performances follow their appearance at Sick New World this past weekend.

The forthcoming trek will honor Slipknot’s self-titled record, released in 1999. Shawn “Clown” Crahan confirmed that the group will play their debut in its entirety. While a new drummer has not been announced at this time following the departure of Jay Weinberg, Slipknot’s upcoming tour will feature his replacement.

Find Slipknot’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as various ticketing options:

Slipknot 2024 Anniversary Tour

Nov. 08 — Guadalajara, MX @ Calle2

Nov. 09 — Mexico City, MX @ Parque Bicentenario

Dec. 05 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

Dec. 06 — Dortmund, Germany @ Westfalenhalle

Dec. 08 — Stuttgart, Germany @ Schleyerhalle

Dec. 09 — Leipzig @ Germany @ Quarterback Immobilien Arena

Dec. 11 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

Dec. 12 — Paris, France @ Accorhotel Arena

Dec. 14 — Leeds, U.K. @ First Direct Arena

Dec. 15 — Glasgow, U.K. @ OVO Hydro

Dec. 17 — Manchester, U.K. @ Co-op Live Arena

Dec. 18 — Birmingham, U.K. @ Utilita Arena

Dec. 20 — London, U.K. @ O2 Arena