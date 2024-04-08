Grammy Award-winning country artist Little Big Town is gearing up for a national tour to celebrate their 25th anniversary as a band. The announcement comes on the heels of their performance at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, where they revealed their latest single, “Take Me Home” – sharing the same name as their U.S. tour.

The tour is slated to kick off on October 24 in Greenville, SC, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. From there, the band is scheduled to visit cities such as Boston, MA, Buffalo, NY, Kansas City, MO, Austin, TX, Tulsa, OK, and Duluth, GA, before wrapping up on December 13 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Set to join Little Big Town on stage are their friends and collaborators Sugarland, with additional support from The Castellows.

Reflecting on their journey, Little Big Town expressed their excitement for the upcoming tour, noting that it “feels like a celebration of being a band for 25 years, and we’re so excited to throw this party with our great friends Sugarland.”

“We’ll both be playing all our biggest hits and then some,” the band said. “Can’t wait to see everyone.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale starting Friday, April 12. Tickets are available via littlebigtown.com. Additionally, fans can secure tickets by visiting secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Little Big Town’s “Take Me Home” 2024 Tour Dates

Oct. 24 – Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Oct. 25 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Oct. 26 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Oct. 31 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Nov. 1 – Pittsburgh, Penn. @ PPG Paints Arena

Nov. 2 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

Nov. 7 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

Nov. 8 – Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum

Nov. 9 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Nov. 14 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 15 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

Nov. 16 – Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena at the Mark

Nov. 21 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Nov. 22 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Nov. 23 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Dec. 11 – Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Dec. 12 – Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena

Dec. 13 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena