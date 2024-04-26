The Ohana Festival is set to return to Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California from September 27 to 29. Slated to headline this year’s event are Pearl Jam and Neil Young with Crazy Horse.

Pearl Jam, fresh off the release of their twelfth studio album, Dark Matter, are set to headline both Friday and Sunday nights. Friday night they will be joined by other artists such as Maren Morris, Crowded House, Ryan Beatty, Dogstar, and more, while Sunday night, the band will headline alongside Alanis Morissette, Idles, The Breeders, Kim Gordon, and more.

Saturday night will see Neil Young with Crazy Horse take the stage alongside Turnpike Troubadours, Black Pumas, Jenny Lewis, The Moss, and others.

Notably, Ohana Festival offers more than just music, it is also a platform for social and environmental change.

Founded by Pearl Jam’s own Eddie Vedder in 2016, the festival has garnered acclaim for its commitment to sustainability and conservation. Through environmental programming, a curated art gallery, and initiatives like The Cove—a dedicated space for discussions on ocean conservation and activism—Ohana Festival aims to raise awareness about pressing environmental issues and inspire positive change.

A complete lineup of artists and ticketing options can be found below:

