Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, the iconic duo of the ’80s rock scene, are hitting the road once again with the announcement of their 2024 North American tour, dubbed the “Funtastic 2024 Tour.”

The tour is expected to kick off on May 10 in Lincoln, California, at Thunder Valley. From there, the couple is scheduled to visit cities such as Atlantic City, Washington, D.C., Rochester Hills, Hershey, New York, Denver, Las Vegas, San Jose, Portland, and Woodinville before wrapping-up on August 16 in Airway Heights at Northern Quest Resort & Casino – Pend Oreille Pavilion.

In addition to their touring commitments, Benatar has also been making waves with her recent collaboration with country music legend Dolly Parton. The pair joined forces on Parton’s album Rockstar. For more information and additional details, fans can check out Benatar’s official website.

A complete list of “Funtastic Tour” dates can be found below:

Pat Benatar 2024 Tour Dates

05/10 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley

05/11 – Pomona, CA @ Los Angeles County Fair

07/06 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Resorts & Casino

07/07 – Red Bank, NJ @ Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre

07/09 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

07/10 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park

07/12 – Prior Lake, MN @ Lakefront Park

07/13 – West Orland Park, IL @ Centennial Park

07/16 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater

07/18 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

07/21 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/23 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

07/24 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater

07/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ White River State Park

07/30 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

08/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theatre

08/08 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

08/10 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic Center

08/13 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

08/15 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste Michelle Winery

08/16 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino – Pend Oreille Pavilion