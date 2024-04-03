Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, the iconic duo of the ’80s rock scene, are hitting the road once again with the announcement of their 2024 North American tour, dubbed the “Funtastic 2024 Tour.”
The tour is expected to kick off on May 10 in Lincoln, California, at Thunder Valley. From there, the couple is scheduled to visit cities such as Atlantic City, Washington, D.C., Rochester Hills, Hershey, New York, Denver, Las Vegas, San Jose, Portland, and Woodinville before wrapping-up on August 16 in Airway Heights at Northern Quest Resort & Casino – Pend Oreille Pavilion.
In addition to their touring commitments, Benatar has also been making waves with her recent collaboration with country music legend Dolly Parton. The pair joined forces on Parton’s album Rockstar. For more information and additional details, fans can check out Benatar’s official website.
A complete list of “Funtastic Tour” dates can be found below:
Pat Benatar 2024 Tour Dates
05/10 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley
05/11 – Pomona, CA @ Los Angeles County Fair
07/06 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Resorts & Casino
07/07 – Red Bank, NJ @ Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre
07/09 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
07/10 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park
07/12 – Prior Lake, MN @ Lakefront Park
07/13 – West Orland Park, IL @ Centennial Park
07/16 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater
07/18 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
07/21 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/23 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
07/24 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater
07/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ White River State Park
07/30 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
08/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theatre
08/08 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
08/10 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic Center
08/13 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
08/15 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste Michelle Winery
08/16 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino – Pend Oreille Pavilion