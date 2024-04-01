The Black Keys are hitting the road across North America for “The International Players” tour from September to November. Set to join them on the majority of the dates are The Head and the Heart.

The North American leg is slated to kick-off on September 17 in Tulsa, OK, at BOK Center. From there, the band will visit cities such as Dallas, Denver, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, Toronto, Nashville, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, and Chicago before wrapping-up on November 11 in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena.

Before their North American shows, The Black Keys are scheduled to perform in the United Kingdom, Ireland and the Netherlands. The band will also appear at the NASCAR Xfinity Series in Chicago on July 6.

Presale tickets will be available to members of The Black Keys’ fan club beginning Thursday April 4. American Express cardholders presale begins April 2 at 10 a.m. local time until April 4 10 a.m. local time. A general on sale is set to begin on Friday, April 5 via The Black Keys’ official website. Fans can also secure their “International Players” tour tickets through secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

The Black Keys are gearing up to release their 12th studio album, Ohio Players, on April 5.

A complete list of upcoming tour dates can be found below:

The Black Keys “International Players” Tour 2024

04/27 – Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live

04/30 – Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena Cardiff

05/03 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

05/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

05/07 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

05/08 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

05/09 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

05/12 – Paris, FR @ Zénith De Paris

05/13 – Paris, FR @ Zénith De Paris

07/06 – Chicago, IL @ NASCAR Chicago Street Race 2024

09/17 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center ^

09/18 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ^

09/20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ^

09/24 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center ^

09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum ^

09/28 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena ^

09/29 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

10/02 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/03 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena ^

10/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

10/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse ^

10/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena ^

10/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center ^

10/18 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^

10/19 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^

10/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^

10/23 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/24 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena ^

10/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse ^

10/27 – Knoxville, TN @ Food City Center ^

10/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

11/01 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/02 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena ^

11/03 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena ^

11/07 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^

11/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum ^

11/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

11/12 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^

^ = w/ The Head and the Heart