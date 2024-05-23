Bad Omens fans in Europe and the U.K. will have to wait a little longer to see the metalcore band on tour.

The Noah Sebastian-fronted group announced the cancellation of their summer tour plans on Thursday, citing “extreme burnout.” In a statement posted to social media, Sebastian said the latest album cycle pushed him “to the limits of my mental bandwidth.” This led to the cancellation of their gigs this summer.

“This decision is in the best interest of my health and wellbeing, and of the long term sustainability of Bad Omens,” Sebastian said. “We need to protect and restore all of the energy that will be demanded of us again soon as we transition into the next chapter.”

He noted that while the news is disappointing, “we ask that you request our choice to put health first.”

The summer shows included appearances at various festivals, including Download Festival, Rock For People, Caribana Festival, and Nova Rock Festival, as well as gigs in France and Germany.

Concrete Jungle, Bad Omens’ fourth studio album, is due May 31 via Sumerian Records and features tracks “V.A.N.” with Poppy and “The Drain” with HEALTH. The LP follows 2022’s The Death of Peace of Mind, which garnered mass attention with the title track, along with “Just Pretend.”