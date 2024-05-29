Bruce Springsteen has been forced to postpone several dates on his ongoing European tour due to vocal issues. The legendary rock star will be off the road until June 12.
Springsteen had to cancel a show scheduled for Saturday night in Marseille, France. Following this initial postponement, further medical examinations and consultations led doctors to advise against performing for the next ten days. A statement released by Springsteen’s band on Sunday confirmed the news.
“Following yesterday’s postponement in Marseille due to vocal issues, further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days,” the statement read. “With this in mind, additional postponements are required for Airport Letnany in Prague (originally scheduled for May 28th) and San Siro Stadium in Milan (originally scheduled for June 1st and 3rd). New dates for these shows will be announced shortly. Those wishing a refund will be able to obtain it at their original point of purchase.”
The announcement also reassured fans about Springsteen’s condition.
“Bruce is recuperating comfortably, and he and the E Street Band look forward to resuming their hugely successful European stadium tour on June 12 in Madrid at the magnificent Civitas Metropolitan,” the statement added.
Fans have speculated that Springsteen’s vocal strain may have been exacerbated by a recent performance in Sunderland, U.K., where he played in the rain. His voice was noticeably hoarse when he accepted the Academy Fellowship from The Ivors Academy the following Wednesday, fueling concerns about his health.
For those looking to stay updated on Springsteen and the E Street Band’s tour dates, and to secure tickets for upcoming shows, more information can be found below.
