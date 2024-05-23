The ticketing and live entertainment services provider CTS Eventim saw growth during its first quarter of 2024, with its consolidated revenue growing to €408.7 million.

The Bremen-headquartered company brought-in €182.8 million during the first quarter of 2024 — marking a 23.3% increase from the same period during the previous year. Its Adjusted EBITDA (which includes earnings before interest and taxes) improved from €67.6 millio to €92.2 million. The live entertainment segment increased its revenue by 4.8%, boosting totals to €234.4 million.

Over the past year, CTS Eventim has worked to ensure success at the company; it was appointed as the official ticketing service provider for the Summer Olympics and Paralympics in Los Angeles in 2028. Additionally, Chile’s Punto Ticket and Peru’s Teleticket — which were acquired by CTS Eventim in November of 2023 — were consolidated for a full quarter for the first time.

While CTS Eventim also made headlines for its purchase of Vivendi’s See Tickets earlier this year, it has not been included in the quarterly figures.

CTS Eventim chief executive Klaus-Peter Schulenberg said that the company “achieved sustained dynamic growth in its operating business in Q1, and had remarkable success in winning a number of substantial tenders for major sporting events.”

“These will create positive momentum for the company’s development over the medium and long term,” Schulenberg said in a statement. “The ticketing for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Summer Games in Los Angeles will give an extra boost to our already successful entry into the North American market.”