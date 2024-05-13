Lacey Sturm, the former lead vocalist of the alternative-metal band Flyleaf, is heading out on a solo tour this year in support of her sophomore record.

The “Reconcile” singer’s east coast trek, dubbed the “Kenotic Metanoia Tour,” kicks-off on June 28 in Frenchtown, New Jersey. She’ll appear in Brooklyn, Columbus, Memphis, and Dallas, making stops at venues along the way like Memphis’ Minglewood Hall, Musica in Akron, and Austin’s Come and Take It Live, as well as Connecticut’s Capulet Fest. The run will wrap-up at Birmingham, Alabama’s Saturn on July 18.

Islander and Amethyst Michelle will provide support.

To coincide with the tour, Sturm will release the deluxe edition of 2023’s Kenotic Metanoia on June 28. The LP, which follows 2016’s Life Screams, features tracks “State of Me” and “Breathe With Me” featuring Lindsey Stirling.

This isn’t Sturm’s first time hitting the stage this year; she appeared alongside Flyleaf bandmates at Louisville’s Welcome to Rockville and is set to perform at Columbus’ Sonic Temple.

Find Sturm’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as various ticketing options:

Lacey Sturm | Kenotic Metanoia Tour 2024

6/28 Frenchtown, NJ – Artie’s Bar & Grill

6/29 Scranton, PA – The Ritz Theater

6/30 Thompson, CT – Capulet Fest (No Amethyst Michelle)

7/02 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Monarch

7/03 Arlington, VA – Grace at Ballston Quarter

7/05 Akron, OH – Musica

7/07 Columbus, OH – Skully’s

7/08 Nashville, TN – Exit/IN

7/09 Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall

7/11 Houston, TX – Scout Bar

7/12 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

7/13 Dallas, TX – Trees

7/15 Waco, TX – Hippodrome Theater

7/16 Austin, TX – Come and Take it Live

7/18 Birmingham, AL – Saturn