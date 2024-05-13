Comedian Martin Lawrence is gearing up for his “Y’all Know What It Is!” tour, spanning from July 2024 to April 2025, with nearly 40 stops across the United States.

“Y’all Know What It Is!” is slated to kick off on July 20 in Chandler, Arizona at Gila River Casino. From there, the comedian is set to visit major cities such as Pittsburgh, Detroit, Columbus, Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Nashville, Atlanta, and Chicago before wrapping up on April 5, 2025 in Little Rock at Simmons Bank Arena.

In a statement reflecting on his passion for comedy and connection with his audience, Lawrence expressed his enthusiasm for the tour, stating, “Comedy gives me that instant gratification. Seeing the fans up close and in person, making people laugh, doing what I love most, this is what it’s all about for me. But hey… y’all know what it is!”

An artist presale is set to start Wednesday, May 15, with access code MARTYMAR. General ticket sales are set to begin on Friday, May 17.

Beyond his live performances, Lawrence is scheduled to reprise his role as Detective Lieutenant Marcus Burnett in Bad Boys: Ride or Die – the fourth installment of the franchise co-starring Will Smith. The film is slated to be released on June 7.

Comedy fans can secure their seats to the “Y’all Know What It Is!” tour by visiting one of the links below.

Y’all Know What It Is! 2024-2025 Tour Dates

07/20 – Chandler, AZ @ Gila River Casino

08/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

08/09 – Jackson, MS @ Mississippi Coliseum

08/10 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

08/17 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Resort & Casino

08/30 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/31 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

09/06 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

09/07 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

09/20 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

09/21 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

11/08 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor

11/15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

11/16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

11/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live (Park MGM Casino)

12/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

12/07 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

12/13 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

12/14 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL

12/15 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

01/17 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

01/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

01/19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

01/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

01/25 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

02/08 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

02/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

03/01 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

03/07 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/08 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

03/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

03/15 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena

03/28 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena

04/04 – Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

04/05 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena