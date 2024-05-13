Comedian Martin Lawrence is gearing up for his “Y’all Know What It Is!” tour, spanning from July 2024 to April 2025, with nearly 40 stops across the United States.
“Y’all Know What It Is!” is slated to kick off on July 20 in Chandler, Arizona at Gila River Casino. From there, the comedian is set to visit major cities such as Pittsburgh, Detroit, Columbus, Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Nashville, Atlanta, and Chicago before wrapping up on April 5, 2025 in Little Rock at Simmons Bank Arena.
In a statement reflecting on his passion for comedy and connection with his audience, Lawrence expressed his enthusiasm for the tour, stating, “Comedy gives me that instant gratification. Seeing the fans up close and in person, making people laugh, doing what I love most, this is what it’s all about for me. But hey… y’all know what it is!”
An artist presale is set to start Wednesday, May 15, with access code MARTYMAR. General ticket sales are set to begin on Friday, May 17.
Beyond his live performances, Lawrence is scheduled to reprise his role as Detective Lieutenant Marcus Burnett in Bad Boys: Ride or Die – the fourth installment of the franchise co-starring Will Smith. The film is slated to be released on June 7.
Comedy fans can secure their seats to the “Y’all Know What It Is!” tour by visiting one of the links below.
Y’all Know What It Is! 2024-2025 Tour Dates
07/20 – Chandler, AZ @ Gila River Casino
08/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
08/09 – Jackson, MS @ Mississippi Coliseum
08/10 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
08/17 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Resort & Casino
08/30 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/31 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
09/06 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
09/07 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
09/20 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
09/21 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
11/08 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor
11/15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
11/16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
11/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live (Park MGM Casino)
12/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
12/07 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
12/13 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
12/14 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL
12/15 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
01/17 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
01/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
01/19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
01/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
01/25 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
02/08 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
02/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
03/01 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
03/07 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/08 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
03/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
03/15 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena
03/28 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
04/04 – Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
04/05 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena