Through an extension of TicketRev’s partnership with the Miami Marlins, baseball fans will be able to name their own prices for tickets.

The three-year partnership extension kicked-off this week, marking the return of “Make Your Pitch” and the launch of seat upgrades. Through the “Make Your Pitch” campaign — which initially launched in fall 2023 — fans can submit offers for tickets within their preferred seating location. This season, the newly-announced seat upgrades technology allows fans with eligible tickets to choose a new seating location and submit an offer price per ticket.

According to a press release, the Marlins automatically accept and fulfill upgrade requests sourced by fans, which optimizes revenue by considering the value of both the new and original ticket. Fans can upgrade their seats by visiting the Ballpark app on the day of the game and clicking “Seat Upgrades” on the Marlins’ homepage.

Christian Lowe, Miami Marlins Vice President of Analytics and Strategy, said that the team is thrilled to continue their partnership with the buyer-driven marketplace TicketRev “in our pursuit of providing Marlins fans a truly revolutionary and empowering ticketing experience.”

“Considering the value provided to fans through TicketRev’s consumer-friendly technology, in combination with the abundance of insights around fan preferences revealed via the platform, forging this long-term partnership was a natural connection,” Lowe said. “Building off the success of the integration last year, this partnership underscores the Marlins continued commitment to creating the perfect game day experience for our fans.”

TicketRev‘s Co-Founder and CEO Jason Shatsky echoed similar sentiments, noting that the South Florida-based company feels it is “extremely rewarding to play an active role in transforming the Miami Marlins live experience.”

“We take immense pride in partnering with the Marlins to provide their fans with unforgettable in-stadium experiences,”

Shatsky said. “We are excited to embark on this next phase of the Marlins journey, where data-driven insights will drive unparalleled fan engagement and satisfaction.”