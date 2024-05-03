Canadian singer-songwriter PartyNextDoor is preparing for his recently announced tour, “PartyNextDoor: Sorry I’m Outside.” The North American tour is set to span across 20 cities between June and August.
The R&B singer is slated to kick off his tour on June 19 in Phoenix at The Van Buren. From there, the PartyNextDoor will perform in various cities including San Diego, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver, Denver, Atlanta, Miami, Boston, and Chicago before wrapping up on August 18 in Detroit at Afro Nation Detroit.
PartyNextDoor has received Grammy nominations for his triple-platinum song, “Come and See Me,” featuring Drake – as well as songwriting credits on hits such as Rihanna’s “Work” and DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts.”
The singer’s album, PARTYMOBILE, went on to receive over 1.4 billion streams, marking it as his second Top 10 album. Additionally, PartyNextDoor just released his newest album, PartyNextDoor 4 (P4), on April 26. He is also slated to perform at Cowboys Music Festival on July 7 in Calgary as well as Broccoli City Festival on July 27 in Washington, D.C.
A complete list of ticket purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:
PartyNextDoor Tickets
PartyNextDoor tickets at MEGAseats
PartyNextDoor tickets at PartyNextDoor’s official website
PartyNextDoor tickets at StubHub
PartyNextDoor tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS
PartyNextDoor tickets at Vivid Seats
PartyNextDoor: Sorry I’m Outside Tour Dates
Wed Jun 19 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Fri Jun 21 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
Sun Jun 23 – Las Vegas, NV – LIV Nightclub Las Vegas^
Thu Jun 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
Mon Jul 1 – Oakland, CA – The Fox Theater
Wed Jul 3 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre
Fri Jul 5 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
Sun Jul 7 – Calgary, AB – Cowboys Music Festival*
Tue Jul 9 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall
Fri Jul 12 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Sun Jul 14 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Mon Jul 15 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Thu Jul 18 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Sat Jul 20 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach
Tue Jul 23 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
Thu Jul 25 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
Sat Jul 27 – Washington, D.C. – Broccoli City Festival*
Tue Jul 30 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
Tue Aug 6 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
Thu Aug 8 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
Sun Aug 11 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Tue Aug 13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
Thu Aug 15 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
Sun Aug 18 – Detroit, MI – Afro Nation Detroit*
^ Hosting date
* Festival date