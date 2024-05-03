Canadian singer-songwriter PartyNextDoor is preparing for his recently announced tour, “PartyNextDoor: Sorry I’m Outside.” The North American tour is set to span across 20 cities between June and August.

The R&B singer is slated to kick off his tour on June 19 in Phoenix at The Van Buren. From there, the PartyNextDoor will perform in various cities including San Diego, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver, Denver, Atlanta, Miami, Boston, and Chicago before wrapping up on August 18 in Detroit at Afro Nation Detroit.

PartyNextDoor has received Grammy nominations for his triple-platinum song, “Come and See Me,” featuring Drake – as well as songwriting credits on hits such as Rihanna’s “Work” and DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts.”

| RELATED: Broccoli City 2024: Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, PartyNextDoor |

The singer’s album, PARTYMOBILE, went on to receive over 1.4 billion streams, marking it as his second Top 10 album. Additionally, PartyNextDoor just released his newest album, PartyNextDoor 4 (P4), on April 26. He is also slated to perform at Cowboys Music Festival on July 7 in Calgary as well as Broccoli City Festival on July 27 in Washington, D.C.

A complete list of ticket purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:

PartyNextDoor Tickets

PartyNextDoor tickets at MEGAseats

PartyNextDoor tickets at PartyNextDoor’s official website

PartyNextDoor tickets at StubHub

PartyNextDoor tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

PartyNextDoor tickets at Vivid Seats

PartyNextDoor: Sorry I’m Outside Tour Dates

Wed Jun 19 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Fri Jun 21 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

Sun Jun 23 – Las Vegas, NV – LIV Nightclub Las Vegas^

Thu Jun 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Mon Jul 1 – Oakland, CA – The Fox Theater

Wed Jul 3 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

Fri Jul 5 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

Sun Jul 7 – Calgary, AB – Cowboys Music Festival*

Tue Jul 9 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall

Fri Jul 12 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Sun Jul 14 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Mon Jul 15 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Thu Jul 18 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Jul 20 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach

Tue Jul 23 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Thu Jul 25 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Sat Jul 27 – Washington, D.C. – Broccoli City Festival*

Tue Jul 30 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Tue Aug 6 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Thu Aug 8 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Sun Aug 11 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Tue Aug 13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Thu Aug 15 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

Sun Aug 18 – Detroit, MI – Afro Nation Detroit*

^ Hosting date

* Festival date