Seattle’s post-hardcore band The Blood Brothers are reuniting after a long hiatus for a U.S. tour, scheduled to run throughout November and December. The 16-date trek will follow the 20th anniversary reissue of the band’s 2004 album, Crimes.

The last time the band performed together for a series of shows occurred in 2014. The Blood Brothers fans will be able to see them on stage 10 years later in several major cities including Los Angeles, Denver, Portland, Seattle, Boston, New York, and more. The tour will kick off on November 2 and 3 with a-two-night concert at The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco and wrap up with a pair of gigs at Thalia Hall in Chicago on December 20 and 21.

See you soon. Presale starts tomorrow, May 15 at 10:00am pic.twitter.com/5TJxfQ9brv — The Blood Brothers (@1900USANAILS) May 14, 2024

Prior to the upcoming tour, a new vinyl edition of Crimes will be released on October 4. The record is expected to include new B-Sides and a 20-page booklet with new liner notes and photos.

The Blood Brothers’ debut album, This Adultery Is Ripe, was released in 2000, three years after they formed the band. It was followed by four other albums — March on Electric Children (2002), …Burn, Piano Island, Burn (2003), Crimes (2004), and Young Machetes (2006) — until their break-up in 2007.

Known for blending elements from hardcore punk, experimental, emo, noise, and post-punk, The Blood Brothers consist of Jordan Blilie, Johnny Whitney, Mark Gajadhar, Morgan Henderson, and Cody Votolato.

“As we’ve been putting together the 20th anniversary reissue of Crimes, what I’m struck by most listening back is the energy,” one of the band’s vocalists, Jordan Blilie, said in a statement.

“It feels both feral and weirdly focused, like whatever chemistry we’d been tinkering with had finally crystallized,” Blilie said. “It was on stage, though, where that energy reached its most joyful, reckless, collective state. It’s an experience that never really goes away, and one we wanted to share again. So, we’ll be playing a handful of shows this fall. We hope to see you there.”

Tickets will be available starting with various presales beginning on Wednesday, May 15. The general on-sale begins Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

The Blood Brothers fans can score their tickets by visiting the secondary sites, as well as viewing the full schedule below:

The Blood Brothers’ 2024 Tour Tickets

The Blood Brothers Tickets at StubHub

The Blood Brothers Tickets at Vivid Seats

The Blood Brothers Tickets at Ticket Club

The Blood Brothers’ 2024 Tour Dates

11/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

11/03 – San Francisco CA @ The Regency Ballroom

11/06 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

11/10 – Denver, CO @ The Summit

11/12 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

11/14 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/15 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

12/07 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

12/09 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

12/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/13 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

12/14 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

12/20 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

12/21 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall