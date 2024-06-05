Country singer-songwriter Brett Young added new dates to his previously revealed North American tour. The extended trek will take place in the fall, hitting 17 cities in support of his 2023 album, Across the Sheets.
Young will kick off his fall journey on September 6 at Turning Stone in Verona, New York, and make stops throughout September and October in cities like New Orleans, Austin, Oklahoma City, New York, Toronto, Detroit and more. He will conclude his solo run on October 26 in Durham at DPAC Durham.
Fans will be able to catch him throughout summer, as well, when he tours across the nation including Cocoa, Columbia, Buffalo, Las Vegas, and more to count in July and August.
The country musician changed the direction of his career path from baseball to songwriting when he had an elbow injury. He released his self-titled debut EP in 2016 with the “Sleep Without You” and “In Case You Didn’t Know” singles gaining attention in a short time. The latter was certified Diamond by RIAA, and in 2017 came his debut album release.
He won the Academy of Country Music Awards for New Male Vocalist of the Year in 2017, and was nominated for Billboard Music Awards, Country Music Association Awards, and CMT Music Awards several times.
The singer maintained the success of his breakthrough with the sophomore album, Ticket to L.A, which ranked at number one on the Country Airplay in April 2019. It was followed by his third studio album, Weekends Look a Little Different These Days, in 2021.
The fourth album, Across the Sheets, dropped in 2023, the year he also embarked on his “Dance With You Tour” with support from Jake Scott and Griffen Palmer.
Country Summer Music Festival is another spot where Brett Young fans can see him perform on stage prior to the fall run. The event will take place at Sonoma County Event Center at the Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, CA on June 14-16.
Find the full schedule as well as the ticket purchasing options below:
Brett Young 2024 Summer & Fall North American Tour Dates
Jun 07 – Nashville, TN @ CMA Fest 2024
Jun 14 – Modesto, CA @ The Fruit Yard Amphitheater
Jun 15 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Country Summer Music Festival 2024
Jun 16 – Avila Beach, CA @ Avila Beach Golf Resort
Jun 19 – Anchorage, AK @ The 12th Backyard Country BBQ
Jun 27 – Cocoa, FL @ Cocoa Riverfront Park
Jul 04 – Baytown, TX @ Bicentennial Park
Jul 05 – Durant, OK @ The Grand Theater – Choctaw Casino & Resort
Jul 11 – Morton, MN @ Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel
Jul 12 – North Central Columbia, MO @ Central Bank Downtown Live
Jul 13 – Lampe, MO @ Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater
Jul 18 – Buffalo, NY @ Outer Harbor Live At Terminal B
Jul 19 – Rama @ Casino Rama Resort
Jul 20 – Sarnia, Ontario @ Revelree Music Festival 2024
Jul 26 – Charlotte, NC @ Carowinds Summer Festival Series 2024
Jul 27 – Maumee, OH @ Lucas County Agricultural Society
Aug 02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theatre At Resorts World Las Vegas
Aug 03 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Aug 04 – Costa Mesa, CA @ The Pacific Amphitheatre
Aug 10 – West Chester, OH @ Voices Of America Country Music Fest 2024
Aug 12 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair 2024
Aug 16 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Aug 17 – Montréal @ Lasso 2024
Aug 23 – Hanover, MD @ The Hall At Live!
Aug 24 – Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino At Penn National Race Course
Sept 6 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone
Sept 7 – Webster, MA @ Indian Ranch
Sept 12 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
Sept 13 – Arlington, TX @ Texas Live!
Sept 14 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live – Moody Theater
Sept 26 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live
Sept 27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
Sept 28 – Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget Lake Charles Hotel & Casino – Grand Event Center
Oct 10 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
Oct 11 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
Oct 12 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Oct 17 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
Oct 18 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
Oct 19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Oct 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct 25 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery
Oct 26 – Durham, NC @ DPAC Durham