Country singer-songwriter Brett Young added new dates to his previously revealed North American tour. The extended trek will take place in the fall, hitting 17 cities in support of his 2023 album, Across the Sheets.

Young will kick off his fall journey on September 6 at Turning Stone in Verona, New York, and make stops throughout September and October in cities like New Orleans, Austin, Oklahoma City, New York, Toronto, Detroit and more. He will conclude his solo run on October 26 in Durham at DPAC Durham.

Fans will be able to catch him throughout summer, as well, when he tours across the nation including Cocoa, Columbia, Buffalo, Las Vegas, and more to count in July and August.

The country musician changed the direction of his career path from baseball to songwriting when he had an elbow injury. He released his self-titled debut EP in 2016 with the “Sleep Without You” and “In Case You Didn’t Know” singles gaining attention in a short time. The latter was certified Diamond by RIAA, and in 2017 came his debut album release.

He won the Academy of Country Music Awards for New Male Vocalist of the Year in 2017, and was nominated for Billboard Music Awards, Country Music Association Awards, and CMT Music Awards several times.

The singer maintained the success of his breakthrough with the sophomore album, Ticket to L.A, which ranked at number one on the Country Airplay in April 2019. It was followed by his third studio album, Weekends Look a Little Different These Days, in 2021.

The fourth album, Across the Sheets, dropped in 2023, the year he also embarked on his “Dance With You Tour” with support from Jake Scott and Griffen Palmer.

Country Summer Music Festival is another spot where Brett Young fans can see him perform on stage prior to the fall run. The event will take place at Sonoma County Event Center at the Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, CA on June 14-16.

Find the full schedule as well as the ticket purchasing options below:

Brett Young Ticket Links

Brett Young tickets at MEGAseats

Brett Young tickets at Brettyoungmusic.com

Brett Young tickets at StubHub

Brett Young tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Brett Young tickets at Vivid Seats

Brett Young 2024 Summer & Fall North American Tour Dates

Jun 07 – Nashville, TN @ CMA Fest 2024

Jun 14 – Modesto, CA @ The Fruit Yard Amphitheater

Jun 15 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Country Summer Music Festival 2024

Jun 16 – Avila Beach, CA @ Avila Beach Golf Resort

Jun 19 – Anchorage, AK @ The 12th Backyard Country BBQ

Jun 27 – Cocoa, FL @ Cocoa Riverfront Park

Jul 04 – Baytown, TX @ Bicentennial Park

Jul 05 – Durant, OK @ The Grand Theater – Choctaw Casino & Resort

Jul 11 – Morton, MN @ Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel

Jul 12 – North Central Columbia, MO @ Central Bank Downtown Live

Jul 13 – Lampe, MO @ Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater

Jul 18 – Buffalo, NY @ Outer Harbor Live At Terminal B

Jul 19 – Rama @ Casino Rama Resort

Jul 20 – Sarnia, Ontario @ Revelree Music Festival 2024

Jul 26 – Charlotte, NC @ Carowinds Summer Festival Series 2024

Jul 27 – Maumee, OH @ Lucas County Agricultural Society

Aug 02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theatre At Resorts World Las Vegas

Aug 03 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Aug 04 – Costa Mesa, CA @ The Pacific Amphitheatre

Aug 10 – West Chester, OH @ Voices Of America Country Music Fest 2024

Aug 12 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair 2024

Aug 16 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Aug 17 – Montréal @ Lasso 2024

Aug 23 – Hanover, MD @ The Hall At Live!

Aug 24 – Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino At Penn National Race Course

Sept 6 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone

Sept 7 – Webster, MA @ Indian Ranch

Sept 12 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

Sept 13 – Arlington, TX @ Texas Live!

Sept 14 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live – Moody Theater

Sept 26 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

Sept 27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

Sept 28 – Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget Lake Charles Hotel & Casino – Grand Event Center

Oct 10 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Oct 11 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Oct 12 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Oct 17 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

Oct 18 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

Oct 19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Oct 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct 25 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery

Oct 26 – Durham, NC @ DPAC Durham