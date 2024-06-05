Toronto’s long-running Canadian Music Week — known as one of the premier music industry festivals in North America — has been acquired by Loft Entertainment and the venue management company Oak View Group.

The pair said the move marks “a significant milestone in the expansion of both companies’ footprints in the entertainment and live event sectors.”

Loft Entertainment founder Randy Lennox praised CWM, noting that the festival “has a rich history of championing music and artists, and we are committed to building on that legacy.”

“Our vision is to enhance the festival experience, creating new opportunities for artists and attendees alike, while maintaining the core values that have made CMW a beloved event,” Lennox said.

In addition to the acquisition, CMW’s founder and president Neill Dixon is set to retire after 42 years. Lennox said that the entertainment company plans to “honor” Dixon’s “remarkable dedication to making CMW the influential event it is today.”

“His vision has set a high standard that we are eager to uphold and expand upon,” Lennox said.

Oak View Group echoed similar sentiments; the company’s Canada president Tom Pistore said the acquisition “aligns perfectly with our mission to elevate live entertainment experiences across the globe.”

“We look forward to leveraging our expertise in venue management and conferences to take CMW to new heights,” Pistore said. “Together, we aim to deliver an unforgettable experience that celebrates the vibrant music culture of Canada and beyond.”

CMW will continue to be headquartered in Toronto. The 2024 edition of CMW just kicked-off on June 1 and Deadmau5 took the stage this week. Dates for the 2025 festival have not been announced at this time.

The acquisition follows news that OVG was featured in the complaints of anti-competitive conduct alleged in the anti-trust lawsuit brought forth against Live Nation and Ticketmaster, with the government saying that the company chose to deliberately avoid competing with the pair as its own ticketing property, and colluding on what business it pursued (sometimes at the direct behest of LN CEO Michael Rapino).

Since the lawsuit was filed, OVG has not made any public statement regarding its involvement in the alleged collusion with its potential rival.