Texas-based metalcore band Crown The Empire will embark on a month-long trek this summer. The band will be joined by rocker fellows Dark Divine, Capstan and ONI throughout their “Not Dead Yet Tour.”

The band will head out on a 21-date trek in support of their most recent studio album Dogma, released last year. The run will kick-off at the Nile Theater in Mesa on August 2. Then, they’ll visit cities like Los Angeles, Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Dallas and more, until the tour’s final destination at Vibes Event Center in San Antonio on September 1.

We’re excited to announce that we’re headlining the NOT DEAD YET TOUR this summer with support from Dark Divine, Capstan & ONI 🩸 Tickets & VIP on-sale Friday at 10am local. Sign up now at https://t.co/a1NfAX8bsj to get first access to tickets and VIP starting TODAY at 11am ET. pic.twitter.com/jHjpNdvUJI — Crown The Empire (@CrownTheEmpire) June 4, 2024

Along with the release of Dogma in 2023, Crown The Empire dropped five studio albums throughout their musical journey, including The Fallout (2012), The Resistance: Rise of The Runaways (2014), Retrograde (2016), and Sudden Sky (2019). Their catalog has earned them 825 million streams worldwide.

The band has 14 years in the industry and have collaborated with other popular acts like We Came As Romans and Ice Nine Kills. Earlier this year, they were featured on the song “Fireball,” a collaboration between Marshmello and SVDDEN DEATH. They have also shared stages with Slipknot, A Day To Remember, Dance Gavin Dance, Black Veil Brides, Falling in Reverse, Underoath, and more.

Formed in 2010, Crown The Empire currently consists of vocalist Andrew “Andy Leo” Rockhold, guitarist Brandon Hoover, bassist Hayden Tree, and drummer Jeeves Avalos.

Find the full tour schedule as well as ticket purchasing options below:

Crown The Empire: Not Dead Yet 2024 Tour Dates

Fri Aug 02 — Mesa, AZ — Nile Theater

Sat Aug 03 — Los Angeles, CA — The Regent Theater

Sun Aug 04 — Sacramento, CA — Ace of Spades

Tue Aug 06 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot

Wed Aug 07 — Denver, CO — Summit

Fri Aug 09 — Minneapolis, MN — Varsity Theater

Sat Aug 10 — Davenport, IA — Capitol Theatre

Sun Aug 11 — Chicago, IL — House Of Blues Chicago

Tue Aug 13 — Detroit, MI — Saint Andrew’s Hall

Wed Aug 14 — Toronto, ON — The Opera House

Thu Aug 15 — Montreal, QC — Club Soda

Sat Aug 17 — New York, NY — Irving Plaza Powered By Verizon 5G

Sun Aug 18 — Boston, MA — Paradise Rock Club presented by Citizens

Tue Aug 20 — Philadelphia, PA — Theatre of Living Arts

Wed Aug 21 — Baltimore, MD — Baltimore Soundstage

Fri Aug 23 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade

Sat Aug 24 — St Petersburg, FL — Jannus Live

Sun Aug 25 — Ft Lauderdale, FL — Revolution Live

Tue Aug 27 — Charlotte, NC — The Underground

Wed Aug 28 — Nashville, TN — Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Fri Aug 30 — Houston, TX — House of Blues Houston

Sat Aug 31 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues Dallas

Sun Sep 1 — San Antonio, TX — Vibes Event Center