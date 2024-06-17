Indie pop sensation Dayglow announced his North American tour, set to coincide with the release of his self-titled album scheduled for release this fall. Special guests Sun Room and Teenage Dads are scheduled to provide support on select dates. The tour is slated to kick off in September and cover major cities across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The first show of the tour is scheduled on September 12 in Mexico City at Blackberry. From there, the singer is scheduled to make stops in various cities including Nashville, Charlotte, Columbus, Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Toronto, Phoenix, and San Diego before his final show in Austin at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater on November 23.

Fans looking to attend “Dayglow: The Tour” can sign up now for the Seated registration presale beginning on Tuesday, June 18 at 1 p.m. ET, with the general on sale starting on Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. local time via dayglowband.com.

In addition to Dayglow’s tour and new album, the singer teased a new single dubbed “Cocoon,” set for release on July 21. This follows the artist’s recent single “Every Little Thing I Say I Do.”

A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Dayglow Ticket Links

Dayglow tickets at MEGAseats

Dayglow tickets at dayglowband.com

Dayglow tickets at StubHub

Dayglow tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWSDayglow tickets at Vivid Seats

Dayglow: The Tour Dates

September 12 // Mexico City, MX // Blackberry*

September 14 // Monterrey, MX // Showcenter*

September 19 // Atlanta, GA // Tabernacle*

September 21 // Birmingham, AL // Avondale Brewing Company*

September 22 // Nashville, TN // Ryman Auditorium*

September 25 // Raleigh, NC // The Ritz*

September 27 // Charlotte, NC // The Fillmore Charlotte*

September 28 // Cincinnati, OH // The Andrew J Brady Music Center*

September 29 // Louisville, KY // Mercury Ballroom*

October 01 // Grand Rapids, MI // Intersection*

October 03 // Columbus, OH // KEMBA! Live*

October 04 // Washington, DC // The Anthem*

October 05 // Pittsburgh, PA // Stage AE*

October 06 // Philadelphia, PA // The Fillmore Philadelphia*

October 08 // Boston, MA // MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

October 10 // Montreal, QC // MTELUS*

October 11 // New York, NY // Hammerstein Ballroom*

October 13 // Toronto, ON // HISTORY*

October 15 // Cleveland, OH // House of Blues*

October 16 // Detroit, MI // The Fillmore Detroit*

October 18 // St. Louis, MO // The Pageant*

October 19 // Indianapolis, IN // Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre*

October 22 // Madison, WI // The Sylvee*

October 24 // Chicago, IL // Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*

October 25 // Minneapolis, MN // The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus*

October 26 // Kansas City, MO // The Midland Theatre*

October 28 // Denver, CO // Mission Ballroom*

October 31 // Tulsa, OK // Cain’s Ballroom^

November 01 // Houston, TX // Bayou Music Center^

November 02 // Dallas, TX // South Side Ballroom^

November 06 // Salt Lake City, UT // The Great Saltair^

November 08 // Seattle, WA // Moore Theatre^

November 11 // Vancouver, BC // Orpheum^

November 13 // Oakland, CA // Fox Theatre^

November 15 // Phoenix, AZ // Arizona Financial Theatre^

November 16 // San Diego, CA // SOMA^

November 17 // Los Angeles, CA // Hollywood Palladium^

November 19 // Albuquerque, NM // El Rey Theatre^

November 21 // Austin, TX // Parish^

November 22 // Austin, TX // Scoot Inn^

November 23 // Austin, TX // Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater^

*Sun Room Opening

^Teenage Dads Opening