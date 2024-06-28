A man who attended this year’s edition of Electric Forest died after being treated at a local hospital, according to reports.

An Electric Forest spokesperson told EDM Identity that a man attending the festival was transported to a local hospital around 12:10 a.m. Roughly a day later, he passed away while being treated.

The man was identified as 24-year-old Alexander Lewis on social media. It was reportedly Lewis’ first time attending the festival; he had traveled to the event from Cherry Hill, New Jersey. At this time, no cause of death has been announced and the festival has not publicly commented.

Lewis’ brother, Ramses Maldonado, launched a GoFundMe campaign to bring his body home.

“After the pain and loss of our mother, it breaks my heart even more to now have to lay to rest my younger brother, Lex,” the campaign reads. “He was a man of many talents who touched the hearts and souls of many individuals. Unfortunately, his life has tragically come to an end after an unexpected event that occurred while on vacation in Michigan.”

As of Friday afternoon, over $12,500 has been raised of the original $10,000 goal, with many donations from the “forest family.”

Electric Forest made headlines over the past week as festivalgoers demand refunds for the less-than-magical event. This is the second year in a row that the festival had to evacuate amid weather. Many lashed out at organizers for a lack of planning, with claims of the event being oversold, unqualified medical staff, and hours-long lines to leave the event on Monday morning.