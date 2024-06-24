Electric Forest took over Rothbury, Michigan this past weekend, but festivalgoers were not feeling the “magic” this year.

The EDM festival was originally set to run from June 20-23, featuring headlining performances from Everything Always, Pretty Lights, Subtronics, Excision, and The String Cheese Incident with a crowd nearing 50,000. However, on Saturday evening right before The String Cheese Incident’s four-hour set, an evacuation order was heard over the loudspeakers amid an oncoming storm.

“Due to severe weather, please exit the event site and move to your vehicles or protected areas outside of the event site for safety. Stay tuned for updates,” festival organizers said in a statement.

While a portion of the festival grounds opened at midnight on Sunday — and fans had a chance to see headliners Subtronics, John Summit, and Lszee — it closed again at 4 a.m.

This marked the second year in a row that Electric Forest had to evacuate amid weather. Festivalgoers were less than happy with the experience and took to social media to take out their frustrations. Many called for partial refunds for both Saturday and Sunday’s performances and blamed organizers for a lack of planning.

Learn more about the Insomniac web browser, designed for ticket resale professionals

In addition to the cancellations, others complained of other disatisfying parts of the festival, with claims of the event being oversold, unqualified medical staff, and hours-long lines to leave the event on Monday morning.

As of Monday morning. Electric Forest organizers have not commented on refunds.