The rockers of Interpol are celebrating the 20-year anniversary of their acclaimed sophomore record Antics with a special round of shows across the U.K. Europe, and the U.S. this fall — playing the record in-full.

Following a string of shows supporting the Smashing Pumpkins in Europe, Interpol will kick-off their anniversary shows at Stockholm’s Cirkus on October 19. From there, they’ll appear in cities like Copenhagen, Glasgow, Amsterdam, and Dublin before appearing in the U.S. for three gigs: The Salt Shed in Chicago, Austin’s Moody Amphitheater, and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. They’ll also grace the stage at Tennessee’s Bonnaroo festival, where fans can also hear Antics in full.

Throughout the run, support will vary; Dust will open the show in Europe, while Deafheaven will open the show in Chicago, …And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead will perform in Austin, and The Walkmen will provide support in Los Angeles.

Antics, released in September 2024, peaked on the Billboard 200 at No. 15. The record, which includes singles “Slow Hands,” “Evil,” “C’mere,” and “Narc,” was followed by 2007’s Our Love to Admire. The group last released The Other Side of Make-Believe in 2022.

Tickets for the U.S. shows head on sale Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. local time. Find various ticketing options, as well as Interpol’s full list of upcoming tour dates, below:

Interpol | ‘Antics’ 20th Anniversary Shows

10/19 — Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

10/20 — Copenhagen, DK @ National Radio Koncerthuset

10/29 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

10/30 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/01 — Wolverhampton, UK @ The Halls of Wolverhampton

11/02 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

11/04 — Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

11/05 — Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall Newcastle

11/07 — Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon

11/08 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

11/10 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

11/19 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

11/21 — Austin, TX @ The Moody Amphitheater

11/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum