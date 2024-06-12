The rockers of Interpol are celebrating the 20-year anniversary of their acclaimed sophomore record Antics with a special round of shows across the U.K. Europe, and the U.S. this fall — playing the record in-full.
Following a string of shows supporting the Smashing Pumpkins in Europe, Interpol will kick-off their anniversary shows at Stockholm’s Cirkus on October 19. From there, they’ll appear in cities like Copenhagen, Glasgow, Amsterdam, and Dublin before appearing in the U.S. for three gigs: The Salt Shed in Chicago, Austin’s Moody Amphitheater, and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. They’ll also grace the stage at Tennessee’s Bonnaroo festival, where fans can also hear Antics in full.
Throughout the run, support will vary; Dust will open the show in Europe, while Deafheaven will open the show in Chicago, …And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead will perform in Austin, and The Walkmen will provide support in Los Angeles.
Antics, released in September 2024, peaked on the Billboard 200 at No. 15. The record, which includes singles “Slow Hands,” “Evil,” “C’mere,” and “Narc,” was followed by 2007’s Our Love to Admire. The group last released The Other Side of Make-Believe in 2022.
Tickets for the U.S. shows head on sale Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. local time. Find various ticketing options, as well as Interpol’s full list of upcoming tour dates, below:
Interpol | ‘Antics’ 20th Anniversary Shows
10/19 — Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
10/20 — Copenhagen, DK @ National Radio Koncerthuset
10/29 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
10/30 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
11/01 — Wolverhampton, UK @ The Halls of Wolverhampton
11/02 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
11/04 — Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
11/05 — Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall Newcastle
11/07 — Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon
11/08 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
11/10 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
11/19 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
11/21 — Austin, TX @ The Moody Amphitheater
11/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum