Mayhem Festival is back for the first time since 2015, and their return will see some of the scene’s rising stars headline the event.

Bad Omens — who have garnered massive success since their 2022 release THE DEATH OF PEACE AND MIND — are set to lead the lineup, followed by Parkway Drive, Architects, Jinger, Poppy, Kittie, and August Burns Red. Metalcore acts like We Came As Romans, After The Burial, Mothica, and Born of Osiris will also take the stage, with Brutus, Unearth, and Roman Candle rounding-out the bill.

The revival of Mayhem Festival lineup offers a different approach — rather than longtime rock giants headlining the event like Slipknot and Avenged Sevenfold in the past — this year is focused on the newbies in the industry. Mayhem, originally founded by Warped Tour’s Kevin Lyman and John Reese in 2008, will now be overseen by Sumerian Records founder Ash Avildsen — who also just brought back Summer Slaughter tour for the first time in five years.

Festivalgoers can sign up on the Mayhem’s official website to get early access for tickets here. Find the full lineup below: