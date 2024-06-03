Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats announced their first-ever headlining U.S. arena tour with singer-songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov set to provide support.

The tour is scheduled to begin on August 15 in Bend, Oregon at Hayden Homes Amphitheater and make stops in various cities such as Boise, Morrison, Houston, Dallas, Rogers, St. Louis, Chicago, and St. Paul before wrapping up on March 27 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

The tour celebrates the upcoming release of the band’s fourth studio album, South of Here, set to drop on June 28. The first single from the album, “Heartless,” has already garnered significant attention, topping the Americana Radio charts and climbing the Triple A Charts.

Reflecting on the album, Rateliff noted that “Brad was a great producer to write alongside.”

“This album is a look into my own struggle with anxiety, insecurity, and stories of my life,” Rateliff continued. “He encouraged me to take responsibility for my own narrative in the songs and to write about what’s happening in my own life.”

He noted that the recordings were created in a room with “my closest friends.”

“I hope these songs and stories give you an opportunity to better understand your own struggles, whatever they may be,” Rateliff said.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 7, with presales starting Tuesday, June 4. Fans can register for the artist presale now to secure their spots.

A complete list of “South of Here” tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats | South of Here Tour Dates

August 15—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 16—Boise, ID—Outlaw Field

August 20—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 21—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 22—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall

October 23—Dallas, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 26—Austin, TX—Moody Center

October 29—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP

October 30—St. Louis, MO—Chaifetz Arena

November 1—Chicago, IL—United Center

November 2—St. Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center

March 27, 2025—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden