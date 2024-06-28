The highly-acclaimed Las Vegas Sphere is officially entering the world of sports with the NHL Draft this weekend.

The first round of the draft is set to take place on Friday, June 28 at 7 p.m. ET, followed by rounds 2 to 7 on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET. The Exosphere — the exterior of the building, described as the largest LED screen in the world — will display pictures and highlights of the draft picks as they hear their names called.

While the outside of the building is causing excitement, the inside of the Sphere will offer an audio and visual experience, with a 160,000-square-foot LED screen that wraps around the audience.

“We’ve set out to create the most amazing introduction to the NHL for these young players and their families in the most innovative venue in the world,” NHL chief content office and executive vice president Steve Mayer said in a statement.

This will mark the first live televised event held inside of the Sphere, and the first time that an event happening inside the venue will be incorporated into the Exosphere displays in real time. Fans can catch the action live on ESPN+, SN, SN1, and TVAS.

So far, the Sphere has hosted music acts U2, Phish, and Dead and Company, with a forthcoming residency from the Eagles. The NHL Draft is the first sporting event held at the Sphere, preceding a UFC fight this September.