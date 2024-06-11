Omar Apollo added a round of North American dates to his world tour in support of his sophomore album, God Said No.

The record is set to be released on June 28, and Apollo just shared the third single off the forthcoming LP, “Less Of You.” The track follows previously-released singles “Spite” and “Dispose of Me.”

The 29-date North American is set to kick-off in Apollo’s home state of Indiana on August 20 at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis. It will make stops in several cities in late summer and fall, including Chicago, Philadelphia, Toronto, Boston, Cincinnati, Miami, Houston, Vancouver, Seattle, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping-up in San Diego at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on October 11. Kevin Abstract, Malcolm Todd and Ravyn Lenae will join the artist on select dates.

Apollo will also play in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in Australia; Jakarta in Indonesia; Tokyo and Niigata in Japan in July, ahead of North American trek.

Happy to announce the ‘GOD SAID NO TOUR’ sign up for presale NOW ALBUM THIS MONTH 💿https://t.co/ibAl5pBXsj pic.twitter.com/GTKtOhIMzh — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) June 6, 2024

God Said No features collaborations with Mustafa and actor Pedro Pascal, as well as executive production by Teo Halm. The LP was recorded at the celebrated Abbey Road Studios in London and fine-tuned across studios in Los Angeles, New York City, and Miami towards the end of 2023. Apollo said the album title was derived from something his friend said while processing a relationship: “I gave it my everything,” he says, “And God said ‘no.’”

Apollo dropped his debut album, Ivory, in 2022, garnering instant attention. Apart from being nominated for Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammys, the first record’s success led to him touring non-stop. He also made appearances on NPR’s Tiny Desk, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he unveiled his single “Killing Me.”

The artist’s 2022 headlining tour, which included a sold-out show at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., grossed $202,164 off 5,329 tickets, according to Pollstar’s Boxoffice.

An artist presale for the “God Said No” tour will begin Wednesday, June 12, starting at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

Find the various purchasing options and full tour schedule below:

Omar Apollo 2024 Tour Tickets

Omar Apollo Tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)

Omar Apollo Tickets at Omarapollo.com

Omar Apollo Tickets at StubHub

Omar Apollo Tickets at Vivid Seats

Omar Apollo Tickets at Ticket Club

Omar Apollo 2024 Tour Dates

07/15 — Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall

07/18 — Sydney, AU @ The Hordern Pavilion

07/19 — Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall

07/21 — Jakarta, ID @ We The Fest

07/25 — Tokyo, JP @ Kanda Square

07/26 — Minamiuonuma, Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/20 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park +

08/21 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre +

08/23 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

08/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann +

09/03 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion +

09/04 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage +

09/06 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion +

09/07 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium +

09/10 — Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park +

09/11 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater +

09/13 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre +

09/14 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park +

09/16 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park +

09/17 — Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater +

09/19 — Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall +

09/21 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park +

09/22 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

09/24 — Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary +

09/26 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre +%#

09/29 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre %

10/01 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater %

10/02 — Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield %

10/04 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre %

10/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl +%

10/08 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl %

10/10 — Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre %

10/11 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park %

+ = w/ Malcom Todd

% = w/ Kevin Abstract

# = w/ Ravyn Lenae