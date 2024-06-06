The surviving members of the legendary Sex Pistols—guitarist Steve Jones, bassist Glen Matlock, and drummer Paul Cook—are set to reunite for two special benefit shows.

These concerts, taking place on August 13 and 14 at West London’s Bush Hall, will be fronted by British punk rocker Frank Carter, known for his performances with Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, as well as Gallows.

Each evening, the reunited band will perform the Sex Pistols’ album Never Mind the Bollocks in its entirety. The proceeds from these shows will support Bush Hall, a historic rock venue in need of financial assistance.

This reunion marks a significant moment for Sex Pistols fans, as the band last performed together in September 2008. Notably absent from this lineup is original frontman Johnny Rotten (John Lydon), who will not be participating in the shows. However, Frank Carter is set to fill Lydon’s shoes.

Carter has expressed his excitement about the opportunity, saying, “This has been a joy from start to finish. When The Sex Pistols call, you answer. I’m very excited to be a part of it.”

“We’re doing a benefit for Bush Hall with the famous Frank Carter. We’re going to be playing Pistols’ numbers ’cause they need support, and they need the money.” Cook emphasized. “We thought it would be a great way to stop it going under. This is my local venue. I grew up in Shepherd’s Bush and I still live round here. It would be a real shame to see it disappear and we want to keep it going. So everyone get down to the gig!”