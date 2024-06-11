Shania Twain and Our Lady Peace are set to headline the NHL concert series, Rogers Festival.

The event offers two free concerts as an attempt to get fans excited for the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers games in a best-of-seven series for the Stanley Cup. The first game saw celebrities like Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater in attendance and featured a performance by The Kid LAROI as part of a concert series presented by BODYARMOR. DJ Khaled performed before Game 2.

Presented by Rogers in partnership with the NHL, the festival is set to kick off with Canadian rock band Our Lady Peace performing before Game 3 on Thursday, June 13. The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” singer is scheduled to take the stage before Game 4 on Saturday, June 15. Both performances start at 4:00 p.m. MT at the Scotiabank Fan Park outside Rogers Place, just before the 6 p.m. MT games.

Twain’s performance comes after her recent release of a new single titled “White Claw,” featuring a collaboration with Yung Gravy, which dropped on June 7. Twain is also gearing for her return to the Bakkt Theater in Las Vegas in August for the second round of her “Come On Over Residency.”