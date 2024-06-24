Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour is by far the most sought-after concert ticket this year, but a few Canadians trying to snag tickets to her gigs in Greater Victoria were left empty-handed after falling victim to a scam on Facebook.

According to the Oak Bay Police Department, two Oak Bay residents were scammed by a swindler on Facebook. One of the victims said they saw a post by a friend on Facebook who was selling tickets for $2,400. After e-transferring the cash, the fan received fake tickets in return. The friend’s social media account was compromised and had sent messages to all their Facebook friends selling the fraudulent tickets. The account has since been reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC).

The same compromised Facebook account successfully sold fake tickets to another fan; the second victim saw their Facebook friend selling tickets to Swift’s show for $500 each and bought four. After e-transferring $2,000, the seller asked the victim for another $400, claiming there was a surcharge to transfer the tickets. The victim suspected the scam and called their friend who confirmed.

Oak Bay police are currently investigating the scams. Police noted that this “Swifty Swindle” wasn’t the first scam surrounding Swift tickets; over the past few weeks, there have been several other fraud reports in different jurisdictions.

The CAFC explains different ways to protect yourself from scams and fraud on their website, including to do your research, protect your online accounts, and recognize spoofing. The centre notes: “Remember, if it seems too good to be true, it is.” Anyone who falls victim to a scam is urged to contact both police and CAFC.

Swift is set to bring the Eras Tour to Canada this fall, playing five shows at Toronto’s Rogers Centre from November 14 to 16 and 21 to 23, followed by three shows at Vancouver’s BC Palace from December 6 to 8.